Muguruza survives scare to beat teenager Day
French Open champion Garbine Muguruza got a fright from Kayla Day but outlasted the precocious American teenager 3-6 7-5 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in California on Sunday.
Scoreboard at the close of play on the opening day of the first test between England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Wednesday.
India won the toss and elected to bat
India first innings
M. Vijay not out 122
S. Dhawan c Prior b Anderson 12
C.A. Pujara c Bell b Anderson 38
V. Kohli c Bell b Broad 1
A.M. Rahane c Cook b Plunkett 32
M.S. Dhoni not out 50
Extras (lb-4) 4
Total (for 4 wickets, 90 overs) 259
Fall of wickets: 1-33 2-106 3-107 4-178
Still to bat: R. Jadeja, S. Binny, B. Kumar, I. Sharma, M. Shami
Bowling (to date): Anderson 21-6-70-2, Broad 19-8-26-1, Stokes 19-4-47-0, Plunkett 21-4-56-1, Moeen Ali 9-0-50-0, Root 1-0-6-0
(Compiled by Sam Holden; editing by Toby Davis)
French Open champion Garbine Muguruza got a fright from Kayla Day but outlasted the precocious American teenager 3-6 7-5 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in California on Sunday.
January signing Morgan Schneiderlin believes fellow Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has the potential to become al all-time great for England.
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will not be available for England when Gareth Southgate names his squad next week for a friendly with Germany and a World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.