Factbox on Virender Sehwag, one of India's greatest opening batsmen, after he announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday:

* Born on Oct. 20, 1978 at Najafgarh, Delhi.

* Made one-day International debut against Pakistan in 1999 as an all-rounder batting at No .7.

* Scored maiden ODI century from 69 balls against New Zealand in 2001.

* Scored a century on test debut against South Africa in 2001.

* In 2008 Sehwag scored the quickest triple-hundred in a test match, taking 278 deliveries against South Africa in Chennai.

* He scored the quickest ODI century by an Indian against New Zealand in 2009, taking just 60 balls, a record which was broken by Virat Kohli four years later.

* In 2011 against West Indies, Sehwag became only the second batsman, after Sachin Tendulkar, to score 200 in an ODI.

* He has 23 centuries in test Cricket, including the only two triple centuries by any Indian batsman.

* Sehwag is one of the four batsmen in the test history to score two triple centuries, alongside Don Bradman, Brian Lara and Chris Gayle.

* He was a member of India's victorious squads in the 2007 World Twenty20 and the 2011 World Cup.

* Sehwag played 104 tests, 251 ODIs and 19 T20Is, scoring over 17,000 international runs.

