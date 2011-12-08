Factbox on India's Virender Sehwag after he registered the highest individual score in the 50-over format on Thursday.

MAKING HIS NAME

-- He was born on October 20, 1978 in Delhi

-- He hails from the small town of Najafgarh near Delhi, where his family ran a flour mill

-- The right-handed opening batsman is known for his fearless stroke play and can tear into any bowling attack once he gets going

ONE-DAY INTERNATIONALS

-- He made his ODI debut on April 1, 1999 at Mohali against India's arch-rivals Pakistan

-- He made 219 against West Indies on December 8, 2011 at Indore to register the highest individual score in ODIs

-- During his record-breaking knock, the 33-year-old overtook compatriot Sachin Tendulkar, whose 200 not out against South Africa in 2010 was the highest till date

-- Sehwag has scored 8025 runs from 240 matches in the 50-over format with 15 centuries

-- He has a tremendous strike rate of over hundred in the 50-over format of the game

TEST PERFORMANCES

-- He made his test debut on November 3, 2001, at Bloemfontein against South Africa

-- He bats in the same fashion in tests and has a strike rate of over 80 after 92 test matches

-- He averages 52.15 and has scored 7980 runs with 22 hundreds in the longer version.

-- His knock of 319 against South Africa in March 2008 is the highest score by an Indian in tests.

-- He has two triple centuries and fell seven short of becoming the first batsman in the world to score three triple hundreds when he fell for 293 against Sri Lanka in Mumbai, 2009

-- He also has four double hundreds in tests

