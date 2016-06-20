Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
India fast bowler Mohammed Shami has offered positive feedback on the pink ball in Indian conditions, after it was used on an experimental basis during a domestic game at Eden Gardens.
In April, India's cricket board decided that one game of an upcoming three-test series against New Zealand would be a day-night affair, pending trials of the pink ball.
The 26-year-old, who picked up five wickets playing for Mohun Bagan in the day-night final, said South Asian conditions favoured swing with the pink ball, which was an exciting prospect.
"With red or white balls, there was some visibility problem as it took (on) the colour of grass," he was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India.
"Definitely I will prefer this (pink) ball, this is much better. The biggest plus point is (the swing) under lights, what else does a bowler want? It's challenging for both batsmen and bowlers.
"If we can maintain the dryness, I'm sure it will reverse. It did (reverse), I noticed."
Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha echoed Shami's sentiments but said pace would prove challenging for batsmen.
"Every ball is swinging a bit either way which was never the case with the red (ball). The visibility is perfect," Saha told PTI. "But batsmen will have problem if a pacer consistently bowls at 140 km per hour."
(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
LONDON Arsenal travel across town to a vengeful Chelsea on Saturday knowing that another depressing defeat at Stamford Bridge would see their Premier League title hopes swept away with the lunchtime leftovers.
Older brothers do not usually take too kindly to being offered advice by younger siblings but Germany's Mischa Zverev listened to 19-year-old Alexander and it helped turn his career around.