Britain turns tables on New Zealand to win Youth America's Cup
HAMILTON, Bermuda Britain will not be bringing the America's Cup home this year but they narrowly beat New Zealand to clinch the Red Bull Youth America's Cup in Bermuda on Wednesday.
NEW DELHI Stumper-batsman Rishabh Pant and left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav were named in India's limited-overs squad on Thursday for the team's tour of West Indies later this month.
Pant, 19, could not make the India team for the ongoing Champions Trophy as the selectors preferred experience over youth, but has long been identified as a prospect because of his aggressive batting.
Spinner Yadav, 22, impressed on his test debut against Australia in March, claiming 4-68 in the first innings to help India win the four-match series 2-1.
The Indian board said the "administrative staff" of the team would continue. That means coach Anil Kumble, whose original contract expires with the Champions Trophy, will stay on the job while the board determines whether to give him an extension or find a new coach.
Beginning on June 23 at the Queen's Park Oval, India play five one-dayers against West Indies followed by a solitary Twenty20 International on July 9 at Jamaica's Sabina Park.
Team: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Dinesh Karthik.
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Mark Heinrich)
HAMILTON, Bermuda Britain will not be bringing the America's Cup home this year but they narrowly beat New Zealand to clinch the Red Bull Youth America's Cup in Bermuda on Wednesday.
LONDON England paceman Stuart Broad suffered an injury scare ahead of the four-test series against South Africa when he left the field with a heel problem after bowling just one over for his county Nottinghamshire against Leicestershire on Wednesday.
AUCKLAND With an old head on young shoulders and an electrifying turn of pace, Rieko Ioane is more than ready to face the British and Irish Lions on Saturday and coach Steve Hansen has no qualms about giving him the start in the first test.