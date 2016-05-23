Fast bowler Shardul Thakur was the surprise selection in India's 17-man squad for their test series against West Indies, the Board of Cricket Control (BCCI) in India announced on its website(www.bcci.tv) on Monday.

The 24-year old earned his first call-up to the national side after playing a key role in Mumbai's 41st Ranji Trophy victory in February, picking up 41 wickets in his 11 matches.

Virat Kohli has been named captain of the side for the July-August series with Ajinkya Rahane will be his deputy.

The four-match series will mark the resumption of bilateral ties between the sides after the Caribbean team pulled out midway through a 2014 tour of India over a protracted pay dispute with the West Indies Cricket Board.

The BCCI also announced a weakened 16-man squad for the one-day and Twenty20 internationals to tour Zimbabwe.

The uncapped Faiz Fazal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jayant Yadav, Karun Nair, Mandeep Singh were included while experienced players such as Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin and Suresh Raina were rested.

India will play three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 games beginning in June.

West Indies tour squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Murali Vijay, Shikar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Stuart Binny.

Zimbabwe tour squad: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), KL Rahul, Faiz Fazal, Manish Pandey, Karun Nair, Ambati Rayudu, Rishi Dhawan, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Barinder Sran, Mandeep Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal.

