MUMBAI Batsman Robin Uthappa was recalled to the India squad for the lone Twenty20 against England while selectors retained the same set of players for the three remaining one-day internationals.

Gautam Gambhir, who will miss the October 29 match in Kolkata's Eden Gardens due to his wedding, and left-handed opener Parthiv Patel were left out of the squad.

The 25-year-old Uthappa, a key member of India's Twenty20 World Cup-winning side in 2007, has played 38 ODIs and nine T20 matches for his country, the last of which was in July 2008.

Another big-hitting batsman, Yusuf Pathan, who was dropped after India's tour of the West Indies earlier this year, was also recalled to the 15-man squad.

India lead the five-match ODI series against England 2-0 with three more matches to be played in Mohali (October 20), Mumbai (October 23) and Kolkata (October 25).

ODI Squad: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Gautam Gambhir, Parthiv Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Manoj Tiwary, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Sharma, Praveen Kumar, Vinay Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Varun Aaron, Sreenath Aravind.

Twenty20 Squad: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Robin Uthappa, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Manoj Tiwary, Yusuf Pathan, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Sharma, Praveen Kumar, Vinay Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Varun Aaron, Sreenath Aravind.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Peter Rutherford)