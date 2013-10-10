MUMBAI Reaction to India batsman Sachin Tendulkar's announcement on Thursday that he was retiring from all forms of cricket after playing his 200th test against West Indies next month.

SANJAY MANJREKAR, former India and Mumbai team mate, on Twitter: "Privileged to have seen a child prodigy go on to become a true legend of the game from very close quarters. All the best Sachin."

GAUTAM GAMBHIR, India batsman, on Twitter: "Salutes to Sachin paaji. I think India jersey number 10 should retire as well and preserved forever. Thanks Paaji."

AAKASH CHOPRA, former India opening batsman on Twitter: "Great player & a brilliant human being. Thanks for the memories, Paaji. Privileged to have shared the dressing room with you."

ABHINAV BINDRA, India's Olympic gold medallist, on Twitter: "Don't really know what to say about sachin. Everything will fall short. Just wish him the very best for his next innings."

SHAH RUKH KHAN, Bollywood actor whose popularity is perhaps only second to Tendulkar in India, on Twitter: "O no! Suddenly realised the meaning of addiction. Mine was the Master. I am going thru cold turkey. To see cricket without Sachin? Unbearable"

JITENDRA SINGH, India's Sports Minister: "Sachin Tendulkar is an extraordinary sports icon who will continue to inspire Indians and all sports lovers to achieve excellence in sports. The Ministry...look forward to working with Sachin Tendulkar to promote sports in the country."

GRAEME SMITH, South Africa Test captain on Twitter: "It's always difficult to comprehend how someone like Sachin lives his life. He has always managed his career well, managed to perform under an extreme amount of pressure and never had any scandals, which is a credit on him and his family."

MICHAEL VAUGHAN, former England captain, on Twitter: "One of the Greatest ever @sachin_rt is retiring... One of my heroes and a absolute joy to play against.. #BornToPlayCricket"

KEVIN PIETERSEN, former England captain, on Twitter: "Sachin #10dulkar - Undisputed Champion of Cricket! #SachinTheGreat."

EOIN MORGAN, England batsman, on Twitter: "Sad to hear the greatest ever batsman is calling it a day. One man who inspired a nation #Sachin"

IAN BISHOP, former West Indies fast bowler, on Twitter: "The sight of the straight lines of the bat on its downswing; the power of the back foot punch; thanks for the memories Sachin. Glad you came."

DAMIEN FLEMING, former Australia pace bowler, on Twitter: "Sachin Tendukar to retire after his 200th test match v windies in Mumbai; Best batsman I bowled to at his peak no weakness #LittleMaster."

TOM MOODY, former Australia cricketer, on Twitter: "Time waits for know one as #Tendulkar prepares to say goodbye, been a privilege to play & coach against the little master one of the greats!"

