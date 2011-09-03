India's Sachin Tendulkar (R) leaves the field after being dismissed lbw for 91 during the fourth test cricket match against England at the Oval cricket ground in London August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown

CHESTER-LE-STREET, England Sachin Tendulkar's agonising wait to score a 100th international century has been prolonged further with the batting great missing the first of the five one-day internationals against England on Saturday because of a foot injury.

India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni said he would lead out the same team that lost the one-off Twenty20 match against England by six wickets at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Tendulkar's absence allows fellow Mumbai player Ajinkya Rahane make his one-day international debut and the 23-year-old opener will be called into action immediately after England captain Alastair Cook won the toss and opted to field first.

Tendulkar, the game's highest run-getter with 51 test and 48 one-day centuries, needs just one more triple figure score to become the first cricketer to record 100 international tons.

Stuck on 99 since scoring a century against South Africa in the World Cup in March, the 38-year-old batsman is reported to be suffering from a swollen toe and was expected to consult a surgeon soon.

India surrendered their world number one test status to England following a 4-0 whitewash in that series, a setback attributed both to their poor performances and a spate of injuries to key players.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)