India's Sachin Tendulkar (R) leaves the field after being dismissed lbw for 91 during the fourth test cricket match against England at the Oval cricket ground in London August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown

LONDON Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar has been ruled out of the rest of the one-day series against England because of a toe injury, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Monday.

"He has been advised rest for four weeks. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has chosen Subramaniam Badrinath to replace him," BCCI secretary N Srinivasan said in a statement.

Badrinath, who turned 31 last week, got a belated birthday gift after Tendulkar became the eighth member of the squad to be forced out of the tour through injury.

Tendulkar missed the first one-dayer at Durham with a swollen toe, ensuring he would not make his eagerly-awaited 100th international century on the tour of England.

Tendulkar, 38, has made 99 centuries in international cricket, 51 in tests and 48 in one-dayers.

Having scored 274 for seven and reducing England to 27 for two at Durham, India looked on course to beat their hosts for the first time on the tour but the match was abandoned due to rain.

Middle-order batsman Rohit Sharma fractured his right index finger during the match and was ruled out of the series, with Manoj Tiwary called up as his replacement.

Sharma followed Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, Ishant Sharma and Harbhajan Singh who have already returned home with injuries.

The 50-over world champions arrived as the top-ranked test team but were knocked off their perch as England swept the series 4-0.

The second one-dayer is at the Rose Bowl, Hampshire on Tuesday.

