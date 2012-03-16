A rundown of Sachin Tendulkar's career in numbers after he scored his 100th international century in an Asia Cup one-dayer against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday.
Number of international centuries: 100
Number of international runs at the time of scoring 100th century): 33,840
Number of international fifties: 160
Number of internationals played: 651
Number of international double hundreds: 7
Number of times out in the 90s: 27
Number of ducks: 34
Highest score: 248 not out in tests, 200 not out in ODIs, 10 in T20
(Compiled by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Toby Davis; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)