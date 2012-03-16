India's Sachin Tendulkar runs between the wicket against Bangladesh during their One Day International (ODI) cricket match of Asia Cup in Dhaka March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

A rundown of Sachin Tendulkar's career in numbers after he scored his 100th international century in an Asia Cup one-dayer against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday.

Number of international centuries: 100

Number of international runs at the time of scoring 100th century): 33,840

Number of international fifties: 160

Number of internationals played: 651

Number of international double hundreds: 7

Number of times out in the 90s: 27

Number of ducks: 34

Highest score: 248 not out in tests, 200 not out in ODIs, 10 in T20

