Ace high Kyrgios stuns Djokovic in Acapulco
Nick Kyrgios served like a demon to bounce Serbia's world number two and top seed Novak Djokovic out of the quarter-finals of the Acapulco International with a 7-6(9) 7-5 victory on Thursday.
India will go into next week's first test against South Africa with no preparation time in the middle after their only warm-up fixture against an Invitational XI in Benoni was abandoned on Friday without a ball being bowled.
The two-day game was called off entirely after ground staff indicated they would not be able to get the waterlogged field playable following more than 800 millimetres of rain in the past three weeks.
India's two-match test series in South Africa starts at The Wanderers in Johannesburg on Wednesday, with the second game at Kingsmead in Durban from December 26.
BARCELONA The crushing weight of expectation that comes with managing Barcelona eventually proved too much for Luis Enrique, who said on Friday he felt a sense of relief after announcing his plans to walk away at the end of the season.
Rio de Janeiro The organisers of the 2016 Rio Olympics denied on Friday that vote buying helped to secure the Games after a French newspaper reported that a Brazilian businessman made payments to the son of an International Olympic Committee member before the vote.