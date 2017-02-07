Hazard plays down transfer rumours by praising Chelsea 'family'
Midfielder Eden Hazard tried to play down speculation that he is about to move away from Stamford Bridge by describing how settled he feels with his Chelsea "family".
Uncapped Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav has replaced leg-spinner Amit Mishra for India's one-off test match against Bangladesh beginning on Thursday in Hyderabad, the Indian board (BCCI) said.
Mishra will miss the match due to a knee injury he sustained while fielding during India's Twenty20 win over England in Bengaluru on Feb. 1.
Left-arm chinaman bowler Yadav has played for India under-19 and India A but is yet to make his debut for the senior side.
The 22-year-old was previously picked, but did not feature, in the India's one-day international series against West Indies in October 2014.
(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
Midfielder Eden Hazard tried to play down speculation that he is about to move away from Stamford Bridge by describing how settled he feels with his Chelsea "family".
Andy Murray believes that he can compete at the top level for only another "couple of years" even though Roger Federer has proved that it is possible to win major titles at the age of 35.
Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.