Uncapped Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav has replaced leg-spinner Amit Mishra for India's one-off test match against Bangladesh beginning on Thursday in Hyderabad, the Indian board (BCCI) said.

Mishra will miss the match due to a knee injury he sustained while fielding during India's Twenty20 win over England in Bengaluru on Feb. 1.

Left-arm chinaman bowler Yadav has played for India under-19 and India A but is yet to make his debut for the senior side.

The 22-year-old was previously picked, but did not feature, in the India's one-day international series against West Indies in October 2014.

