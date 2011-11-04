COLOMBO The interim committee running Sri Lankan cricket is to be dissolved and new elections held.

"The Minister has decided to dissolve the present interim committee on November 14 and call for nominations 30 days from that date with a view to holding elections for Sri Lanka Cricket," said Sports Ministry media secretary Harsha Abeykoon.

"The elections are due to be held in mid December," he said.

The interim committee, headed by former Board of Control for Cricket in Sri Lanka chairman Upali Dharmadasa, was appointed on July 1 following corruption allegations at the cricket board.

Sri Lanka is among three countries that have been given up to two years to reorganise their boards after the International Cricket Council ordered its members to free themselves from government interference or face sanctions.

