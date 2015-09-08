COLOMBO Jerome Jayaratne will be Sri Lanka's interim coach for the home series against West Indies beginning next month, the country's cricket board has announced.

Sri Lanka were without a head coach after Marvan Atapattu resigned earlier this month following the team's back-to-back home test series defeat by Pakistan and India.

Instead of finding a full-time replacement, Sri Lanka put its head of coaching and former under-19 player Jayaratne in temporary charge of a team grappling with a tricky transition following the retirement of batting stalwarts Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara.

Beginning on Oct. 14, West Indies play two tests, three one-dayers and two Twenty20 Internationals in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka Cricket is likely to appoint a full-time coach before the team leaves for their New Zealand tour in December.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)