HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka opener Tillakaratne Dilshan has been ruled out of the last two one-day internationals against New Zealand with a sore back, team manager Charith Senanayake said on Friday.

"Dilshan strained his lower back during a warm-up session ahead of the third one-day at Pallekele on Tuesday and he batted with pain-killers," Senanayake told Reuters.

"He has will not play in the two remaining games."

Dilshan's unbeaten century powered Sri Lanka to a seven-wicket victory on Tuesday and the hosts lead the five-match series 2-0.

Dinesh Chandimal is likely to replace Dilshan in the team for the remaining one dayers on Saturday and Monday.

Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement that Chamara Kapugedera has been included in the 15-man squad after Dilshan dropped out.

(Editing by Mark Meadows)