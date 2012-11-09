Former Australia lock Vickerman dies at 37
SYDNEY Former Australia lock Dan Vickerman died at home in Sydney on Saturday night, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) said on Sunday. He was 37.
HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka opener Tillakaratne Dilshan has been ruled out of the last two one-day internationals against New Zealand with a sore back, team manager Charith Senanayake said on Friday.
"Dilshan strained his lower back during a warm-up session ahead of the third one-day at Pallekele on Tuesday and he batted with pain-killers," Senanayake told Reuters.
"He has will not play in the two remaining games."
Dilshan's unbeaten century powered Sri Lanka to a seven-wicket victory on Tuesday and the hosts lead the five-match series 2-0.
Dinesh Chandimal is likely to replace Dilshan in the team for the remaining one dayers on Saturday and Monday.
Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement that Chamara Kapugedera has been included in the 15-man squad after Dilshan dropped out.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
LONDON Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger could continue in management for four more years and his preference is to stay at the north London club, the Frenchman was quoted as saying by British media on Saturday.