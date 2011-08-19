Sri Lanka's captain Tillakaratne Dilshan plays a shot during their third One Day International (ODI) cricket match against Australia in Hambantota August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO Sri Lanka's selectors have appointed Tillakaratne Dilshan as captain of the national side for all formats until the end of 2011.

The 34-year-old batsman was handed the captaincy for the tour of England earlier this year after Kumar Sangakkara stepped down from the post at the end of the 2011 World Cup.

Dilshan, currently leading Sri Lanka in a one-day series against Australia, will remain in the role for the subsequent the three-test series between the teams.

Sri Lanka then travel to the United Arab Emirates to play Pakistan in three tests and a one-day series in October before embarking on a three-test tour in South Africa in December.

Dilshan, who made his test debut in 1999, has represented his country in 68 tests and 212 one-day internationals.

