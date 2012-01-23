I have no reason to stay in athletics, says Bolt
MONACO Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt says he has no regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017 as he has accomplished everything he wants to in the sport.
COLOMBO Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan has resigned from the captaincy and former skipper Mahela Jayawardene has been reappointed to the role, the island nation's sports minister said Monday.
"Dilshan has sent his resignation letter so therefore the selectors met today and appointed Mahela Jayawardene as the captain and Angelo Mathews as the vice captain," Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage told Reuters.
Dilshan quit a day after returning from South Africa where Sri Lanka lost the three-match test series 2-1 and five-match one-day series 3-2.
Taking over from Kumar Sangakkara after a six-wicket defeat in the 2011 World Cup final against India, Dilshan led the team to England, South Africa and in a home series against Australia but failed to win a single test or one-day series.
Jayawardene captained the team for more than three years from 2006 before Sangakkara took over.
The stylish batsman, who led Sri Lanka to the 2007 World Cup runners-up spot, will be the captain for all three formats of the game.
LISBON Benfica beat a misfiring Borussia Dortmund 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday thanks to forward Kostas Mitroglou's 13th goal in his last 13 games.
MUNICH Arsenal's Mesut Ozil may be struggling for form but his manager Arsene Wenger would not be drawn into speculation that the Germany midfielder could be dropped for Wednesday's Champions League last 16, first leg at Bayern Munich.