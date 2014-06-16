Australia batsman Voges, spinner Doherty retire
MELBOURNE Australia batsman Adam Voges and spin bowler Xavier Doherty announced their retirements from international cricket at the end of the domestic Sheffield Shield season on Wednesday.
LONDON Sri Lanka drew the first test against England at Lord's on Monday after finishing the final day on 201 for nine wickets.
Scores: Sri Lanka 453 & 201-9 (K. Sangakkara 61; K. Silva 57; J Anderson 4-25) v England 575-9 declared & 267-8 declared
LONDON The old ringmaster has gone, pushed aside by Formula One's new American owners, and the marketing men have moved in with a mission to overhaul the circus and give spectators something more modern for their money.
Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli said it would take him a while to digest the 2-0 defeat at Leicester City on Tuesday which sent his team out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage and threatened to unravel a season that had promised so much.