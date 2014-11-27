Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera (L) celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Joe Root (not pictured) during their first ODI (One Day International) cricket match in Colombo November 26,2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO Sri Lanka cricketers Tillakaratne Dilshan and Thisara Perera have been fined and reprimanded for disciplinary breaches during the first one-day international against England, the International Cricket Council said on Thursday.

While former captain Dilshan will lose 25 percent of his match fee for excessive appealing, all-rounder Perera was docked 20 percent for bringing the game into disrepute.

A disciplinary hearing was not required as both cricketers admitted the charges and accepted the sanctions, the ICC said in a statement.

The hosts won the first of the seven-match ODI series by 25 runs in Colombo on Wednesday.

