COLOMBO Sri Lanka have recalled spinner Ajantha Mendis for the two-test series in Bangladesh after he missed this month's series against Pakistan.

He replaces off-spinner Sachitra Senanayake in the 15-man squad for the tests in Dhaka and Chittagong.

Batsman Lahiru Thirimanne, who returned home during the Pakistan series in the United Arab Emirates due to an injured ankle, has not recovered and is replaced by Kithuruwan Vithanage.

The rest of the squad remains unchanged.

The first test starts on January 27 and the second on February 4.

Squad: Angelo Mathews (captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kaushal Silva, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Kithuruwan Vithanage, Prasanna Jayawardene, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Ajantha Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Shaminda Eranga, Vishwa Fernando.

