Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene celebrates after scoring a double century as Kithuruwan Vithanage (R) watches against Bangladesh during the third day of their first test cricket match of the series in Dhaka January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Mahela Jayawardene struck his seventh double hundred and Kithuruwan Vithanage reached his maiden century as Sri Lanka toyed with Bangladesh's toothless attack before declaring their first innings on a mammoth 730 for six in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Having conceded a 498-run first innings lead, Bangladesh lost opener Tamim Iqbal (11) to Sri Lankan left-arm spinner Rangana Herath to be 35 for one at stumps on the third day, still needing 463 runs to avoid an innings defeat.

Former captain Jayawardene (203 not out) hit off-spinner Nasir Hossain for two sixes in the same over to reach the double century before running off the ground as Sri Lanka immediately declared their innings.

On a day of batting milestones, Jayawardene (11236) overtook former Australia captain Allan Border (11174) and West Indies left-hander Shivnarine Chanderpaul (11219) to climb up to sixth on the list of highest test run-getters.

Vithanage (103 not out), playing his third test, reached the 100-mark in 99 deliveries as the Bangladesh bowlers failed to make any impact on a docile batting pitch.

The duo added 176 runs for the unbroken seventh wicket.

The tourists resumed on 375 for five and captain Angelo Mathews (86) was the lone Sri Lankan wicket to fall on Wednesday, dismissed by off-spinner Sohag Gazi.

Mathews added 179 runs for the sixth wicket with Jayawardene, who remained not out after a 272-ball knock studded with 16 fours and four sixes.

