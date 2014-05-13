COLOMBO, Opening batsman Tillakaratne Dilshan and fast bowler Nuwan Kulasekara, who missed the recent Asia Cup due to injuries, have been named in Sri Lanka's 15-man squad for the upcoming five one-day internationals in England.

The selectors have picked 13 of the 14 players who featured in the Asia Cup title triumph in March.

Fast bowler Dhammika Prasad is the only one to miss out, his place going to Kulasekara.

The first match will be at The Oval on May 22. The teams also play one Twenty20 international at the same London venue two days earlier and meet in two tests at the end of the one-day series.

Squad: Angelo Mathews (captain), Lahiru Thirimanne, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kusal Perera, Kumar Sangakkara, MahelaJayawardene, Dinesh Chandimal, Ashan Priyanjan, Sachithra Senanayake, Ajantha Mendis, Chathuranga de Silva, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Kulasekara, Thisara Perera, Suranga Lakmal.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)