Liverpool set to expand The Kop during Anfield renovations
Liverpool have submitted plans to renovate Anfield to provide more facilities for disabled fans and their famous stand nicknamed 'The Kop' is set to expand by 470 seats as a result.
COLOMBO, Opening batsman Tillakaratne Dilshan and fast bowler Nuwan Kulasekara, who missed the recent Asia Cup due to injuries, have been named in Sri Lanka's 15-man squad for the upcoming five one-day internationals in England.
The selectors have picked 13 of the 14 players who featured in the Asia Cup title triumph in March.
Fast bowler Dhammika Prasad is the only one to miss out, his place going to Kulasekara.
The first match will be at The Oval on May 22. The teams also play one Twenty20 international at the same London venue two days earlier and meet in two tests at the end of the one-day series.
Squad: Angelo Mathews (captain), Lahiru Thirimanne, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kusal Perera, Kumar Sangakkara, MahelaJayawardene, Dinesh Chandimal, Ashan Priyanjan, Sachithra Senanayake, Ajantha Mendis, Chathuranga de Silva, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Kulasekara, Thisara Perera, Suranga Lakmal.
Bournemouth are hoping to distance themselves from the Premier League's bottom three as they look to secure back-to-back wins for the first time this season when they host relegation rivals Swansea City on Saturday, captain Simon Francis has said.
Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan believes the side can qualify for next season's Champions League and hopes that the Merseysiders can become a regular feature in Europe's elite club competition.