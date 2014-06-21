Liverpool great Moran dies, aged 83
LONDON Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.
LEEDS England Sam Robson closed in on his maiden test century as England piled the pressure on Sri Lanka, reaching 211 for two at tea on the second day of the second test at Headingley on Saturday.
Robson, who made his debut in the first-test draw at Lord's last week, was the model of patience as he stroked a risk-free 98 not out.
The other not out batsman was Ian Bell who was on eight on his 100th test appearance.
Sri Lanka's three-man pace attack of Dhammika Prasad, Nuwan Pradeep and Shaminda Eranga rarely troubled Robson and Gary Ballance.
The two newcomers put on 142 for the second wicket although Ballance had an escape when he was given out lbw soon after lunch off the bowling of Rangana Herath.
Umpire Billy Bowden's decision, however, was overturned after a video review.
Sri Lanka's frustration started to show when Pradeep bowled one over containing four no-balls.
Captain Angelo Mathews then broke through when he had Ballance caught behind for 74 by wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal.
Earlier, England lost captain Alastair Cook for 17 in the fourth over of the day when he edged Prasad to Kumar Sangakkara at first slip.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.
Manchester United should focus on winning the Europa League this season, which would bring the club a trophy they have never won and secure qualification for next season's Champions League, former manager Alex Ferguson has said.
Ireland assistant coach Roy Keane has urged his side to relish the challenge of facing Wales forward Gareth Bale, while making sure the Real Madrid man has no room in which to operate in their World Cup qualifier on Friday.