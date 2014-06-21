England's Sam Robson lets the ball pass during the second cricket test match against Sri Lanka at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (R) hits out as England's Sam Robson stops the ball as Matt Prior looks on during the first cricket test match at Lord's cricket ground in London June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

LEEDS England Sam Robson closed in on his maiden test century as England piled the pressure on Sri Lanka, reaching 211 for two at tea on the second day of the second test at Headingley on Saturday.

Robson, who made his debut in the first-test draw at Lord's last week, was the model of patience as he stroked a risk-free 98 not out.

The other not out batsman was Ian Bell who was on eight on his 100th test appearance.

Sri Lanka's three-man pace attack of Dhammika Prasad, Nuwan Pradeep and Shaminda Eranga rarely troubled Robson and Gary Ballance.

The two newcomers put on 142 for the second wicket although Ballance had an escape when he was given out lbw soon after lunch off the bowling of Rangana Herath.

Umpire Billy Bowden's decision, however, was overturned after a video review.

Sri Lanka's frustration started to show when Pradeep bowled one over containing four no-balls.

Captain Angelo Mathews then broke through when he had Ballance caught behind for 74 by wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal.

Earlier, England lost captain Alastair Cook for 17 in the fourth over of the day when he edged Prasad to Kumar Sangakkara at first slip.

