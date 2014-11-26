England's captain Alastair Cook walks off the field after his dismissal by Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan (not pictured) during their first ODI (One Day International) cricket match in Colombo November 26,2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

England's Moeen Ali plays a shot during their first ODI (One Day International) cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo November 26,2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan plays a shot during their first ODI (One Day International) cricket match against England in Colombo November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO A magnificent century by Moeen Ali proved in vain as England suffered a 25-run defeat to Sri Lanka in the first of seven one-day internationals on Wednesday.

The left-handed opener struck 119 as England replied to Sri Lanka's 317 for six but the chase petered out once he was dismissed in the 30th over.

Half-centuries from openers Tillakaratne Dilshan and Kusal Perera and some lusty hitting at the end of the innings set up Sri Lanka's innings.

Put in to bat after a rain-delayed start, they built on an opening stand of 120 from Dilshan (88) and Perera (59) to set England a challenging target.

Moeen (119) then made full use of a run of luck to give the visitors a lightning start with his maiden one-day international hundred coming off 72 deliveries.

The left-hander, who scored England's second fastest half-century in just 25 balls, batted with ease and sublime timing and his 87-ball knock was studded with 11 fours and five sixes.

The 27-year-old was lucky too. On seven the ball found the edge of his bat and rolled on to the stumps but failed to dislodge the bails while he was also dropped twice later -- on 72 and 89.

He was finally out offering a tame return catch to leg spinner Jeevan Mendis and his efforts were ultimately in vain despite England apparently cruising at one stage, reaching 107 for one in 15 overs.

Ian Bell, Joe Root and Eoin Morgan all fell quickly and although a superior scoring rate kept England interested, regular wickets proved to be their undoing.

Ravi Bopara staged a lone battle at the end with four boundaries and two sixes in his 62-ball 65 but was the last man to fall as England were all out for 292 with 17 balls to spare.

Thisara Perera was the most successful bowler for Sri Lanka with three wickets for 44 runs. Ajantha Mendis and Rangana Herath picked up two wickets apiece.

Earlier, Dilshan and Mahela Jayawardene (58 in 55 balls) anchored Sri Lanka's innings with a 76-run stand for the third wicket and laid the foundation for a late assault.

Captain Angelo Mathews (33 off 24 balls) and Jeevan Mendis (14-ball 30) provided just that for the hosts who added 94 in the last 10 overs.

James Tredwell was the pick of England's bowlers with two for 52 while Chris Woakes also scalped two but gave away 68 runs.

The second match of the series is at the same venue on Saturday.

(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Martyn Herman)