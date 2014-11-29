England's captain Alastair Cook (C), Eoin Morgan (2nd R), Jos Buttler (L) and Steven Finn (L) celebrate taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera (R) during their second one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Colombo November 29, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews (R) and Ajantha Mendis celebrate after taking the wicket of England's Ravi Bopara (not pictured) during their second ODI (One Day International) cricket match in Colombo November 29, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

England's Ravi Bopara runs between wickets during their second ODI (One Day International) cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo November 29, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO Sri Lanka's bowlers bundled out England for 185 before the hosts chased down the target with eight wickets to spare in the rain-hit second one-day international on Saturday to take a 2-0 lead in the seven-match series.

England won the toss and opted to bat in a match shortened to 45 overs due to showers, but they were reduced to 37 for three inside the first 10 overs with part-time off-spinner Tillakaratne Dilshan removing both openers.

Moeen Ali, the centurion in the first ODI which England lost by 25 runs at the same venue, was out for two in the second over and captain Alastair Cook made 22.

It was left to Ravi Bopara (51) to add respectability to the total with his second successive fifty but he fell to off-spinner Ajantha Mendis (3-33) as England were all out in 43 overs.

Joe Root made the only other notable contribution with the bat for England with 42.

Sri Lanka also lost both openers early but unbeaten half-centuries from the experienced Mahela Jayawardene (77) and Kumar Sangakkara (67) and an unbroken third-wicket stand of 149 took them to their target with more than 10 overs to spare.

Flags flew at half mast at the R. Premadasa Stadium and a minute's silence was observed before the match in memory of Australian Phillip Hughes, who died on Thursday after being hit on the neck by a bouncer.

The third match of the series will be played on Wednesday in Hambantota.

(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Ed Osmond)