Sri Lanka's Dhammika Prasad (C) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Yasir Shah (not pictured) during the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Colombo June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lanka's Dhammika Prasad appeals for an unsuccessful wicket of Pakistan's Wahab Riaz during the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Colombo June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera (front) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Asad Shafiq (not pictured) during the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Colombo June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO Sri Lanka needed a little over 26 overs to chase down a 153-run victory target for a series-levelling seven-wicket victory in the second test against Pakistan on Monday.

Dimuth Karunaratne (50) helped Sri Lanka get off to a flying start before adding 72 runs for the third wicket with skipper Angelo Mathews, who remained not out after a responsible knock of 43.

Karunaratne fell soon after bringing up his sixth test fifty, becoming leg-spinner Yasir Shah's second victim, but Lahiru Thirimanne (20 not out) scored the winning boundary to take them home at P Sara Oval.

The teams now move to Pallekele for the all-important third and final test from Friday.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)