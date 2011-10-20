Taufeeq Umar remained unbeaten to register his highest score in tests as Pakistan stretched their lead to 139 runs on day three of the opening test against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi Thursday.

Umar (146 not out) and Younis Khan (25 not out) added 58 for the unbroken third wicket and took Pakistan to 336 for two at lunch after Azhar Ali (70) was bowled by left-arm paceman Chanaka Welegedara in the morning.

Resuming on his overnight score of 109, the 30-year old Umar, whose previous highest in test matches was 135, added 160 for the second wicket with Ali and continued his patient approach of accumulating runs.

Welegedara bowled a testing spell in the morning and beat Azhar for pace in the seventh over of the day, which turned out to be Sri Lanka's only success in the morning session.

Pakistan play 'home' tests in the Gulf region because of security fears in their own country. The game is the first in a three-match series.

(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Alastair Himmer)