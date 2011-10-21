Left-handers Kumar Sangakkara and Lahiru Thirimanne led Sri Lanka's fightback in the second innings with unbeaten half-centuries as Pakistan fielders failed to take their catches on day four of the first test in Abu Dhabi.

Resuming on the overnight score of 47 for one wicket, the duo took Sri Lanka to 125 at lunch without any further losses to trail Pakistan by 189 runs.

Mohammad Hafeez dropped Thirimanne (59 not out) three times, twice on successive deliveries off left-arm paceman Junaid Khan and again off spinner Saeed Ajmal.

Hafeez was the unlucky bowler when Younis Khan, at slip, dropped a tough chance of Sri Lanka's former captain Sangakkara (62 not out).

Junaid, who took his maiden five-wicket haul in the first innings, bowled an inspiring spell in the morning and also found Sangakkara's edge, which Younis managed to hold on to.

But the umpires ruled the batsman not out after television replays suggested that the ball might have hit the ground before Younis took the catch.

Pakistan are playing "home" tests in the Gulf region because of security fears in their own country. The match is the first in a three-test series.

(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Patrick Johnston)