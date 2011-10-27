DUBAI Half centuries from Azhar Ali and Younis Khan steered Pakistan to 182 for three at tea on the second day of the second test on Thursday and moved them closer to Sri Lanka's first innings total of 239.

Azhar was still at the crease on 58 not out having added 117 for the third wicket with Younis (55), who edged onto his stumps shortly before the interval at the Dubai International Stadium.

The former captain had looked untroubled, bringing up his 50 by hoisting spinner Tillakaratne Dilshan over the rope for six, however Dilshan had the last laugh when he dismissed Younis a short while later.

Pakistan, hosting the three-test series in the Gulf region due to security concerns at home, had dominated the opening day's play to dismiss Sri Lanka relatively cheaply on Wednesday.

Earlier on Thursday Sri Lanka medium pacer Dhammika Prasad removed the Pakistan openers in quick succession, first sending a full delivery across Taufeeq Umar (27) who could only edge behind to give debutant wicketkeeper Kaushal Silva his first catch in test cricket.

Two overs later, Prasad struck again when he removed Mohammad Hafeez lbw for 33 when the right-hander misjudged a sharp delivery that came back from outside off and rapped his pads in front of the stumps.

Sri Lanka battled to earn a draw in last week's first test in Abu Dhabi while the third and final match of the series will be played in Sharjah from November 3.

