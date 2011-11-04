Pakistan's Saeed Ajmal (C) celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's CKB Kulasekara during the second day of the third test cricket match in Sharjah November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Nikhil Monteiro

SHARJAH A four-wicket haul by Pakistan off-spinner Saeed Ajmal could not stop Sri Lanka from tightening their grip on their must-win third and final test in neutral Sharjah on Friday.

Ajmal got the prized wicket of Kumar Sangakkara, who completed his 27th test century on Thursday, but that could not stop Sri Lanka from amassing 413 all out on day two of the match. Pakistan were delivered a further setback as they lost both their openers cheaply to close at 35 for two.

Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene had been expected to build up on their overnight third wicket partnership of 68 but added only another 16 runs before Jayawardene (39) was controversially given out lbw to Junaid Khan by umpire Simon Taufel.

Sangakkara went on to score an elegant 144, stroking 13 fours and belting two sixes, and was left extremely frustrated when he misjudged a pull shot that fell straight into the hands of Younus Khan.

Ajmal also claimed the scalps of wicket keeper Kaushal Silva and Kosala Kulasekara on Friday to finish with four for 132.

Pakistan's hopes of mounting a fightback got off on the wrong foot as Mohammad Hafeez departed for just six. His thick edge appeared to be flying towards the boundary but a diving Jayawardene at third slip grabbed the ball with both hands.

Fellow opener Taufeeq Umar was stumped by Silva for 19 to leave Pakistan struggling on 35-2 when stumps was called.

Pakistan claimed an easy nine-wicket win in the second test in Dubai.

The "home" matches for Pakistan are being played in the Gulf region due to security concerns.

