SHARJAH Pakistan batted out the final session against Sri Lanka to draw the third and final test match and win the series 1-0 Monday.

Having been set a target of 255 runs for victory on the rain-hit fifth day, Pakistan opted for safety and were led largely by Taufeeq Umar's watchful 39 from 121 balls to finish on 87 for four from 57 overs.

Pakistan, who won the second match of the series by nine wickets after the drawn first test, are playing "home" tests in the United Arab Emirates due to security concerns in their own country.

The win comes just days after former captain Salman Butt and bowlers Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir were handed jail sentences in London for their role in a gambling-inspired plot to bowl deliberate no-balls against England last year.

