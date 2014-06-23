Former Tour champion Pingeon dies of heart attack
PARIS Former Tour de France champion Roger Pingeon has died of a heart attack at the age of 76, the mayor of the French town where he was living said on Sunday.
LEEDS England Sri Lanka were 311 for seven wickets in their second innings, a lead of 203 runs, at lunch on the fourth day of the second test against England at Headingley on Monday.
Scores: Sri Lanka 257 (K. Sangakkara 79; L. Plunkett 5-64, S. Broad 3-46) and 311-7 (A. Mathews 79 not out, M. Jayawardene 79, K. Sangakkara 55; L. Plunkett 4-82) v England 365 (S. Robson 127, G. Ballance 74, I. Bell 64; A. Mathews 4-44, S. Eranga 4-93)

PARIS A planned merger between Parisian rugby powerhouses Racing 92 and Stade Francais has been cancelled, Racing 92 president Jacky Lorenzetti said on Sunday, six days after the proposal was first announced to fierce opposition.
PARIS Referee Wayne Barnes was the focus of criticism after France's astonishing 20-18 victory over Wales on Saturday, which ended with 20 minutes added time, a disputed substitution and fierce debate about the official's failure to award a penalty try.