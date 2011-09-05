COLOMBO Sri Lanka's cricket board (SLC) could be sanctioned after Galle's pitch, which hosted the first test against Australia, was rated "poor" by the International Cricket Council (ICC) Monday.

The pitch was criticised as "too dry" by both teams after Australia wrapped up a 125-run victory.

"The pitch for the Galle test... has been rated as poor by Chris Broad....who officiated in the test," the ICC said in a statement.

"The ICC... will now consider all the evidence, including studying video footage of the match and submissions from the host member board, before reaching their decision in due course."

SLC must provide a written response to Broad's report within 14 days and if the global body is not satisfied with the explanation, it could be fined and ordered to undertake "corrective action."

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting said memories of the infamous Mumbai surface of 2004, which proved to be unplayable, came flooding back, while his successor as skipper Michael Clarke slammed the conditions by declaring "day one felt like day five" in Galle.

Sri Lanka captain Tillakaratne Dilshan added: "Usually, the wicket here is good for both the seamers and the spinners but I think it was too dry and made batting difficult."

