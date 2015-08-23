Following is reaction to Sri Lankan batting great Kumar Sangakkara after he scored 18 his last test innings against India on Sunday.

‏Kumar Sangakkara

@KumarSanga2: Thank you for all the love. Been my privilege to play for my country and in front of all the fans.

Former India great Sachin Tendulkar

‏@sachin_rt: Well played @KumarSanga2. You have been a terrific ambassador for the game & a thorough gentleman. Warm welcome to the club of the Retired!

India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh

‏@harbhajan_singh: Well done @KumarSanga2 for fantastic 17 years of international cricket!! All the best for your 2nd inn with ur family,friends,loved ones

Former Australia batsman Damien Martyn

‏@damienmartyn: Well done on an amazing career @KumarSanga2 you should be very proud of all you have achieved. Enjoy the rest.

India batsman Suresh Raina

‏@ImRaina: A gentleman beyond the game well played @KumarSanga2 you are legend thank u for memories

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene

‏@MahelaJay: It wasn't to be in this match but what he was for SL cricket is some thing that you can't take away. Very proud of you mate. @KumarSanga2

