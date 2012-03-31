Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews appeals for the wicket of India's Sachin Tendulkar during their one-day cricket match in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

COLOMBO All-rounder Angelo Mathews has returned from a calf injury to join the Sri Lanka squad for the second and final test against England but he will not be available to bowl.

Chamara Silva has been dropped to accommodate Mathews in Sri Lanka's 14-man squad while injured pacer Chanaka Welegedara has been replaced by Shaminda Eranga, chief selector Ashantha de Mel said on Saturday.

"Mathews has been declared fit and we have brought him in but he will not bowl," he said.

"Welegedera bowled with some discomfort during the Galle test and a scan revealed that he had strained his groin," de Mel added.

The second test begins on Tuesday and Mathews will fight for the number six batting spot with Dinesh Chandimal, who scored 27 and 31 in the Galle test which Sri Lanka won by 75 runs on Thursday.

Even though 25-year-old right-arm fast bowler Eranga made the squad, de Mel said that Dhammika Prasad was most likely to share the new ball with Suranga Lakmal.

Sri Lanka squad: Mahela Jayawardene (captain), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kumar Sangakkara, Thilan Samaraweera, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Prasanna Jayawardene, Rangana Herath, Suraj Randiv, Suranga Lakmal, Dhammika Prasad, Shaminda Eranga, Tharanga Paranavitana.

