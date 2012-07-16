COLOMBO Fast bowler Isuru Udana has been included in Sri Lanka's one day squad for the first time for the five-match series against India starting on July 21 at Hambantota.

Batsman Chamara Kapugedera and left-arm spinner Rangana Herath were also brought in as Nuwan Pradeep, Sajeewa Weerakoon and Dilhara Fernando missed out from the squad that beat Pakistan 3-1 last month.

Udana, a 24-year-old left-arm fast-medium bowler has appeared in only Twenty20 internationals for Sri Lanka.

The other one-day matches are scheduled for July 24 (Hambantota), July 28 and July 31 (Colombo) and August 4 (Pallakele).

India will also play a Twenty20 international on August 7 at Pallakele.

Sri Lanka one-day squad: Mahela Jayawardene (captain), Angelo Mathews, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kumar Sangakkara, Upul Tharanga, Dinesh Chandimal, Nuwan Kulasekara, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lasith Malinga, Chamara Kapugedera, Rangana Herath, Sachitra Senanayake, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana.

