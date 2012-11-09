COLOMBO Sri Lanka have named uncapped teenage off-spinner Tharindu Kaushal in their squad for the two-test series against New Zealand starting at Galle on November 17.

Kaushal represented Sri Lanka at the under-19 World Cup in Australia earlier this year and is a member of the Sri Lanka one-day squad currently playing New Zealand in a five-match series.

"Kaushal has a lot of potential and we have included him in the squad to (help him) get the feel of being in the presence of senior players and train with them," chief selector Ashantha de Mel said on Friday.

Kaushal, who has not played a first-class match yet, almost certainly will not make his debut in the Galle test where off-spinner Suraj Randiv is expected to join experienced left-arm spinner Rangana Herath in the playing XI.

"We will see how the other off-spinner Suraj Randiv bowls in the first test and then decide whether we should take a gamble with Kaushal," de Mel said.

Colombo hosts the second test from Nov 25.

Sri Lanka test squad: Mahela Jayawardene (captain), Angelo Mathews, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Tharanga Paranavitana, Kumar Sangakkara, Thilan Samaraweera, Prassanna Jayawardene, Tharindu Kaushal, Suraj Randiv, Rangana Herath, Dinesh Chandimal, Nuwan Kulasekara, Chanaka Welegedara, Shaminda Eranga, Dhammika Prasad.

