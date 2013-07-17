Guardiola sees huge potential in in-form Sane
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Leroy Sane for his recent run of good form, saying his improvement comes as a result of a learning process that still has a long way to go.
COLOMBO Dinesh Chandimal will captain Sri Lanka in place of suspended skipper Angelo Mathews in the first two one-day internationals of the five-match series against South Africa in Colombo.
Mathews misses the games on July 20 and 23 after being given a two-match ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for maintaining a slow over rate in the Tri-Nation series final defeat to India in the West Indies last week.
Uncapped batsman Angelo Perera was included in the 14-man squad announced by the national selectors on Wednesday.
Left-hander Jehan Mubarak, whose last ODI was in January 2009, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Thisara Perera were recalled.
Dilshan missed the West Indies tri-series with a calf injury and Perera was left out of the side after a poor Champions Trophy tournament.
Sri Lanka squad: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Lahiru Thirimanne (vice-captain), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Upul Tharanga, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Angelo Perera, Jehan Mubarak, Rangana Herath, Sachithra Senanayake, Ajantha Mendis, Lasith Malinga, Shaminda Eranga, Thisara Perera, Suranga Lakmal.
BENGALURU India left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja took six wickets as Australia were dismissed for 276 in their first innings on Monday, giving the tourists a lead of 87 runs on the third morning of the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.