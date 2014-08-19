COLOMBO - Sri Lanka have made several changes after naming a 15-man squad for the first two one-day internationals against Pakistan

Batsmen Upul Tharanga and Dinesh Chandimal, spin duo Seekkuge Prasanna and Suraj Randiv, and fast bowler Dhammika Prasad have been recalled after missing last month's three-match series against South Africa that Sri Lanka lost 2-1.

Paceman Suranga Lakmal was not selected because of injury while Ajantha Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Sachitra Senanayake, Kithuruwan Vithanage and Kusal Perera were left out.

The first game of the three-match series is in Hambantota on Saturday, with the second being played in Colombo on Aug. 27.

Squad: Angelo Mathews (captain), Tillekaratne Dilshan, Upul Tharanga, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Dinesh Chandimal, Ashan Priyanjan, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Kulasekara, Dhammika Prasad, Rangana Herath, Seekkuge Prasanna, Suraj Randiv, Thisara Perera.

