Ford switches from Bath to Leicester, Burns heads other way
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
COLOMBO Sri Lanka recalled fast bowler Nuwan Kulasekera in naming a 15-man squad for the five-match one-day series against South Africa starting at Paarl on January 11.
Kulasekera has been sidelined by a series of leg injuries which kept him out of the Sri Lanka team for five months.
Sri Lanka also recalled batsman Lahiru Thirimanne, fast bowler Dhammika Prasad and spinners Rangana Herath and Ajantha Mendis.
Chamara Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Chanaka Welegedera, Dimuth Karunaratne and Suraj Randiv, who all played in the one-day series against Pakistan which Sri Lanka lost 4-1, were dropped.
Squad:
Tillakaratne Dilshan (captain), Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Dinesh Chandimal, Kosala Kulasekera, Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Kulasekera, Ajantha Mendis, Rangana Herath, Dhammika Prasad, Dilhara Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne.
(Editing by Justin Palmer)
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has called on his team mates to step up their performances to avoid relegation after the Premier League champions slipped further into trouble after Sunday's defeat at fellow strugglers Swansea City.
MUNICH Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.