COLOMBO Sri Lanka recalled fast bowler Nuwan Kulasekera in naming a 15-man squad for the five-match one-day series against South Africa starting at Paarl on January 11.

Kulasekera has been sidelined by a series of leg injuries which kept him out of the Sri Lanka team for five months.

Sri Lanka also recalled batsman Lahiru Thirimanne, fast bowler Dhammika Prasad and spinners Rangana Herath and Ajantha Mendis.

Chamara Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Chanaka Welegedera, Dimuth Karunaratne and Suraj Randiv, who all played in the one-day series against Pakistan which Sri Lanka lost 4-1, were dropped.

Squad:

Tillakaratne Dilshan (captain), Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Dinesh Chandimal, Kosala Kulasekera, Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Kulasekera, Ajantha Mendis, Rangana Herath, Dhammika Prasad, Dilhara Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne.

(Editing by Justin Palmer)