HOBART Match officials have found no evidence of ball-tampering in the Hobart test between Australia and Sri Lanka and no charges will be laid, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday.

Australia pacer Peter Siddle took nine wickets to help the hosts to a 137-run victory in the series opener but also found himself at the centre of row after a picture of him apparently picking at the seam in Sri Lanka's first innings circulated on social media.

Sri Lanka team manager Charith Senanayake confirmed he had unofficially expressed his concerns to match referee Chris Broad.

"The umpires frequently inspect the ball during play, and did so again after they had reviewed the video footage in question on Sunday," Broad said in a statement.

"They found no evidence to suggest that the condition of the ball had been changed.

"During the tea interval on that day, I spoke with Australia coach Mickey Arthur and told him that the umpires will continue to inspect the cricket ball regularly, and monitor the actions of all players.

"In the opinion of the umpires, there was no evidence to suggest that the condition of the ball was changed, or that the video or photographic evidence would support a charge under the Code of Conduct, so they will not be laying any charges relating to these incidents," Broad added.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Peter Rutherford)