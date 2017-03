Bangladesh's Mominul Haque (R) leaves the field as Sri Lanka's fielders celebrate his dismissal during their first day of first test cricket match of the series in Dhaka January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews won the toss and opted to bowl in the first match of a two-test series against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Monday.

Bangladesh handed a test debut to 25-year-old opening batsman Shamsur Rahman while Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Prasanna Jayawardene was a last-minute withdrawal due to family reasons.

Dinesh Chandimal and Kumar Sangakkara have both donned the gloves in the past for the visitors.

Teams: Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Shamsur Rahman, Marshall Ayub, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Nasir Hossain, Sohag Gazi, Robiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain

Sri Lanka: Kaushal Silva, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kithuruwan Vithanage, Dilruwan Perera, Shaminda Eranga, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal

(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)