England's captain Alastair Cook stretches during a training session before Friday's second cricket test match against Sri Lanka at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

LEEDS England captain Alastair Cook won the toss and chose to bowl in the second test against Sri Lanka at Leeds on Friday.

The first test at Lord's finished in a thrilling draw with England falling one wicket short of a victory that had looked highly unlikely at tea on the final day.

For the visitors, wicketkeeper Prasanna Jayawardene was ruled out with the finger injury he suffered while warming up on the morning of the second day of the first test and was replaced by Dinesh Chandimal.

Paceman Dhammika Prasad replaced Nuwan Kulasekara in the other change for the visitors.

England named an unchanged line-up and persisted with their four-man pace attack that carried them to the brink of victory at Lord's.

Ian Bell, who had scores of 56 and nine in the first test, won his 100th test cap, becoming only the 12th player to reach the milestone for England.

Teams: England: Alastair Cook (captain), Sam Robson, Gary Ballance, Ian Bell, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Matt Prior, Stuart Broad, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, James Anderson

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kaushal Silva, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews (captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Dhammika Prasad, Rangana Herath, Shaminda Eranga, Nuwan Pradeep

(Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)