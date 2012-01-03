Ford switches from Bath to Leicester, Burns heads other way
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
CAPE TOWN Sri Lanka captain Tillakaratne Dilshan won the toss and sent South Africa in to bat in the series-deciding third and final test at Newlands Tuesday.
Pace bowler Dilhara Fernando has a knee injury and has been replaced by fellow seamer Dhammika Prasad, while Sri Lanka have chosen opening batsman Lahiru Thirimanne for the first time in the series, ahead of Tharanga Paranavitana.
South Africa have retained struggling batsman Jacques Rudolph but have shifted him down the order to number six, with Alviro Petersen coming in to take over as opener.
Despite taking eight wickets on debut in the second test, fast bowler Marchant de Lange has been omitted to make way for seamer Vernon Philander, who has recovered from injury.
Sri Lanka recorded a maiden win on South African soil in the second test to even up the three-match series at 1-1.
Teams
South Africa: Graeme Smith (captain), Alviro Petersen, Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers, Jacques Rudolph, Mark Boucher, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir.
Sri Lanka: Lahiru Thirimanne, Tillakaratne Dilshan (captain), Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Thilan Samaraweera, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhammika Prasad, Thisara Perera, Rangana Herath, Chanaka Welegedara.
(Reporting by Ken Borland; Editing by John O'Brien)
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has called on his team mates to step up their performances to avoid relegation after the Premier League champions slipped further into trouble after Sunday's defeat at fellow strugglers Swansea City.
MUNICH Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.