MCC captain Sachin Tendulkar (L) stands with Rest of the World team captain Shane Warne before a cricket match to celebrate 200 years of Lord's at Lord's cricket ground in London July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

MCC's captain Sachin Tendulkar (4th L) and Rest of the World's captain Shane Warne (4th R) line up with teammates for pictures before a cricket match to celebrate 200 years of Lord's at Lord's cricket ground in London July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Rest of the World's Kevin Pietersen takes a stance as teammate Tamim Iqbal (L) looks on before a cricket match against a MCC team to celebrate 200 years of Lord's at Lord's cricket ground in London July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Rest of the World's Kevin Pietersen (L) poses for a photograph during a cricket match against MCC to celebrate 200 years of Lord's at Lord's cricket ground in London, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

MCC's captain Sachin Tendulkar (L) and teammate Daniel Vettori warm up before a cricket match against a Rest of the World team to celebrate 200 years of Lord's at Lord's cricket ground in London July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

MCC's captain Sachin Tendulkar smiles as Rest of the World's Yuvraj Singh attempts to grab his leg during a cricket match to celebrate 200 years of Lord's at Lord's cricket ground in London, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Rest of the world's Adam Gilchrist looks on after playing a shot during a cricket match against a MCC team to celebrate 200 years of Lord's at Lord's cricket ground in London, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

MCC's captain Sachin Tendulkar prepares to catch a ball during a cricket match against a Rest of the World team to celebrate 200 years of Lord's at Lord's cricket ground in London, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Rest of the World's Kevin Pietersen (R) looks back as he is stumped by MCC's Chris Read during a cricket match to celebrate 200 years of Lord's at Lord's cricket ground in London, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Rest of the World's Yuvraj Singh hits out watched by MCC's Chris Read (R) during a cricket match to celebrate 200 years of Lord's at Lord's cricket ground in London, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

MCC's Aaron Finch hits out as Rest of the World's Adam Gilchrist (R) looks on during a cricket match to celebrate 200 years of Lord's at Lord's cricket ground in London, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

MCC's Brett Lee bowls as the Rest of the World's captain Shane Warne (L) looks on during a cricket match to celebrate 200 years of Lord's at Lord's cricket ground in London July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Rest of the World's captain Shane Warne waits for the presentations with teammate Virender Sehwag (L) after the cricket match against MCC to celebrate 200 years of Lord's at Lord's cricket ground in London, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

LONDON Shane Warne suffered a broken hand after being struck by an unintentional beamer from former Australia team mate Brett Lee in the MCC's seven-wicket win over the Rest of the World at Lord's on Saturday.

Paceman Lee was quick to hold up his hand and offer his apologies after hitting the 44-year-old leg-spinning great, captaining the World XI, first ball in the exhibition match.

Warne, batting at the end of the innings, went on to face four more deliveries as his side amassed 293 for seven in their 50 overs. India's Yuvraj Singh top-scored with 132.

"It was nice of him to say hello, break my hand and put me out for six weeks," smiled Warne in an interview with Sky Sports television.

"We were good mates but I'm not sure if we are going to be good friends after this," he joked, "but really he didn't mean it."

With the Australian unable to field, the MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) romped to victory with 25 balls to spare as Australian Aaron Finch blasted an unbeaten 181 in 145 balls.

Finch and MCC skipper Sachin Tendulkar (44) shared a stand of 107 for the first wicket.

The match, which featured a string of high-profile players including Muttiah Muralitharan, Brian Lara, Rahul Dravid, Shahid Afridi, Adam Gilchrist, Kevin Pietersen and Tino Best, was staged as a celebration of the bicentenary of Lord's.

(Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Tony Jimenez)