WELLINGTON New Zealand pace bowler Doug Bracewell will be sidelined from international cricket for up to two months after suffering a serious knee injury during a domestic Twenty20 match.

The 26-year-old tore his anterior cruciate ligament when fielding for Central Districts Stags against the Northern Knights over the weekend, local media reported.

The injury rules Bracewell out of New Zealand's home test and limited overs series against Bangladesh later this month and in January and possibly the three-match one-day series against Australia from Jan. 30-Feb. 5.

Bracewell, who was overlooked by selectors for the Pakistan test series, last played for the Black Caps in a one-day international against India in October.

