Heavy overnight rain delayed the start of the fourth one-day international between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Saxton Oval in Nelson on Saturday.

Play had been scheduled to start at 1100 local time (2200 GMT) but groundstaff are working to clear water from the playing surface and showers are forecast to last until Sunday.

Sri Lanka kept the five-match series alive following a comprehensive eight-wicket victory in the third match at the same venue on Dec. 31, after the hosts easily won the first two games at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

The fifth match is at Mt. Maunganui on Jan. 5. The tour concludes with two Twenty20 internationals on Jan. 7 and 10.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Napier; Editing by Tony Jimenez)