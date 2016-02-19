Terry to leave Chelsea at end of the season
LONDON Long-serving Chelsea defender John Terry will leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, the English Premier League club said on Monday.
Factbox for the first test between New Zealand and Australia, which starts in Christchurch on Saturday:
MATCH FACTS
Feb. 20-24 (day match, 2130 GMT start)
Hagley Oval (capacity 12,000)
Umpires: Ranmore Martinesz (Sri Lanka), Richard Kettleborough (England)
Third umpire: Richard Illingworth (England)
Match referee: Chris Broad (England)
NEW ZEALAND
Test ranking: 6
Captain: Brendon McCullum
Coach: Mike Hesson
Highest ranked batsman: Kane Williamson (3)
Highest ranked bowler: Trent Boult (8)
New Zealand (likely): Brendon McCullum (captain), Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Corey Anderson, BJ Watling, Mark Craig, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
AUSTRALIA
Test ranking: 2
Captain: Steve Smith
Coach: Darren Lehmann
Highest ranked batsman: Smith (1)
Highest ranked bowler: Josh Hazlewood (7)
Australia: Steve Smith (captain), Joe Burns, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Adam Voges, Mitchell Marsh, Peter Nevill, James Pattinson, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Jackson Bird
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Test matches played: 56
New Zealand wins: 8
Australia wins: 30
Draws: 18
PREVIOUS CHRISTCHURCH TESTS (at Lancaster Park)
1974 New Zealand won by five wickets
1977 Match drawn
1982 Australia won by eight wickets
1986 Match drawn
1993 Australia won by an innings and 60 runs
2005 Australia won by nine wickets
(Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON Long-serving Chelsea defender John Terry will leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, the English Premier League club said on Monday.
Everton must focus on their own performances and ignore what the clubs around them are doing as they bid to finish among the Premier League's top six, defender Ashley Williams has said.