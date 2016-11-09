Cricket - India v New Zealand - Third Test cricket match - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, India - 10/10/2016. New Zealand's Martin Guptill plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

WELLINGTON New Zealand opening batsman Martin Guptill has been dropped for the test series against Pakistan and the uncapped Jeet Raval is poised to make his debut.

Guptill has been an automatic choice for the Black Caps in limited-overs cricket but averages under 30 in 47 test matches.

"Jeet has been in the picture for a while now and he benefited from spending time in the environment during the tour of Africa," New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen said in a statement on Thursday.

"His form in recent seasons has been excellent and the opportunity for Jeet to begin his international career in familiar conditions will be important."

All-rounder Colin de Grandhomme was also included in the squad.

"Since Colin returned from injury last season, he's made a number of key contributions with bat and ball," Larsen added.

The first test in Christchurch starts on Nov. 17.

New Zealand: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, BJ Watling, Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, Matt Henry.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ed Osmond)